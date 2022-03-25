CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.09

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$56.09 and last traded at C$56.09, with a volume of 311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$57.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$62.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

