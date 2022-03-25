CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.09

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$56.09 and last traded at C$55.97, with a volume of 164152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.71.

The company has a market cap of C$10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.39.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$410,243.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 650,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,502,682.10. Also, Director Douglas W. Muzyka bought 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,856.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

