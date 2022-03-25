Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Shares Up 3.1%

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. 111,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 782% from the average session volume of 12,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Get Cell MedX alerts:

About Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include microcurrent therapy and eBalance systems. The company was founded on March 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.