Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Financial Contrast

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for TETRA Technologies and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94

Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $19.62, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Cenovus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.26 $103.33 million $0.82 4.68 Cenovus Energy $36.99 billion 0.90 $468.37 million $0.22 76.41

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 26.61% -5.90% -1.45% Cenovus Energy 1.25% 8.92% 3.88%

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats TETRA Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.