Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading Up 3.9%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 780,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,667,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,056,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 81,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.