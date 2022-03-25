Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$27.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

TSE CVE traded up C$0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting C$20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,005. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.89 and a twelve month high of C$21.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.50 billion and a PE ratio of 77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30. Insiders bought a total of 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686 over the last three months.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

