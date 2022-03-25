Centrica’s (CNA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.15) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.19).

Shares of LON:CNA traded up GBX 1.97 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 84.09 ($1.11). The stock had a trading volume of 9,094,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,880,740. The company has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.24 ($1.11).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

