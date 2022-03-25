Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.36. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 172,953 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $530.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,643,280. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.