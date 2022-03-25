Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $922.11

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 922.11 ($12.14) and traded as low as GBX 718.50 ($9.46). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 741 ($9.76), with a volume of 450,079 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.54) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 642.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 922.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 17.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.43.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

