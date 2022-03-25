CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIB. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:GIB opened at $81.02 on Friday. CGI has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

