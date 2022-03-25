Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $404.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $281.05 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

