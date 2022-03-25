Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Cut to $1.20 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.50 to $1.20 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBHF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 755,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.