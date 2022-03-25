ChatCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38,306.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $812,470.23 and approximately $38,306.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,321.51 or 0.99984018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022422 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014140 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.