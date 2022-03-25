Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

CLDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. 13,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,407. The company has a market capitalization of $658.85 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.88. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

