Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.96. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

In related news, Director Neil Harris Cohen bought 6,000 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

