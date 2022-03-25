Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 79,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,286,873 shares.The stock last traded at $143.65 and had previously closed at $141.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

