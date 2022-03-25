ChessCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $4.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80,219.40 or 1.79869998 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ChessCoin

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

