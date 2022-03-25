Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $586.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.58.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 536,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

