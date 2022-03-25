Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.58.
NYSE CHS opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.