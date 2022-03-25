Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

