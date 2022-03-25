China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 2,611.1% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. 780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

