Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRRF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

CHRRF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

