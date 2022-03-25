Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company.

Cigna stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

