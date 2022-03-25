Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.37

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and traded as high as $10.79. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 2,475 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPXGF. raised Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.