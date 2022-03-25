Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at Argus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Argus from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $410.41 on Friday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 85.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 100.4% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.