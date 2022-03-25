CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $27.42

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $27.98. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 456 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $562.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.