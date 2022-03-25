CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $27.42

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $27.98. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 456 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $562.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
