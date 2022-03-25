Citigroup Lowers Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $52.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.47.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,880,900. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.