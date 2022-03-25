Citigroup Trims PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Target Price to $55.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 395,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 95,501 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,135,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

