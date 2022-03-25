Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

