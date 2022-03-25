Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.13

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.13 and traded as low as C$63.71. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$63.71, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of C$958.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.01.
Clairvest Group Company Profile (TSE:CVG)
Further Reading
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.