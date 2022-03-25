Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $874.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 193,267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 506,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

