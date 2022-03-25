Clean Yield Group Has $3.92 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $365.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

