Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up to $66.95

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.95, but opened at $70.34. Clearfield shares last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 485 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

