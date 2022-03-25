Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Acquires $58,800.00 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 73,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,182. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Clene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clene by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clene by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

