Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 173.72%. Clever Leaves updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $1.58 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 567.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLVR shares. dropped their price target on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Clever Leaves Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.