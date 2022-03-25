Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $789.28

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 789.28 ($10.39) and traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.72). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 884 ($11.64), with a volume of 417,843 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 789.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 751.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82.

In other Clipper Logistics news, insider David Hodkin sold 1,100,376 shares of Clipper Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.49), for a total transaction of £7,933,710.96 ($10,444,590.52).

Clipper Logistics Company Profile (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.