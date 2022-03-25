Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 159.07% from the company’s previous close.

CODX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 18,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.64.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

