Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 159.07% from the company’s previous close.
CODX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 18,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.