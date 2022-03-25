Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $81.21

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and traded as high as $82.21. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $82.21, with a volume of 465 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

