Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.22

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$82.22 and traded as low as C$76.00. Cogeco shares last traded at C$76.19, with a volume of 19,449 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$78.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$745.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 10.0285956 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

