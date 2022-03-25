CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CohBar by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CohBar in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CohBar by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.52. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

