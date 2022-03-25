Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $271.84

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $271.84 and last traded at $271.35, with a volume of 4420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Get Coherent alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Coherent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Coherent by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 626,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.