CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Market Cap of $45.20 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $45.20 million and $745,332.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

