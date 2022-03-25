CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (COFI) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $563,516.24 and $85,677.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00035268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00112515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

