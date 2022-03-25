CoinPoker (CHP) Price Tops $0.0612 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $70,310.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00035387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00112822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

