Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $128.86 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

