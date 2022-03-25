ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0002 (COLX)

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.42 million and $30.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,608,433,271 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

