Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 168,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 130,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMCO opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

