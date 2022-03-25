Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $69.18. 3,853,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,698,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,935,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,451 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,574,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after purchasing an additional 462,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,000 shares during the last quarter.

