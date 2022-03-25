Comparing LiveRamp (RAMP) & Its Peers

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 135 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LiveRamp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiveRamp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 720 3167 4945 96 2.49

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 43.64%. Given LiveRamp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million -$90.27 million -67.23 LiveRamp Competitors $918.35 million $17.47 million -15.37

LiveRamp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08% LiveRamp Competitors -38.65% -1,518.69% -9.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveRamp competitors beat LiveRamp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

