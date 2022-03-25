Comparing Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) & Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41%

This table compares Worksport and Cepton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 113.27 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -5.46 Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Cepton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Worksport.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Worksport and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cepton 0 1 2 0 2.67

Worksport currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.44%. Cepton has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Cepton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Worksport.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cepton beats Worksport on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worksport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Cepton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cepton Technologies Inc. is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc., formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

