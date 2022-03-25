comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $94.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the lowest is $92.76 million. comScore posted sales of $90.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $391.78 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $420.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.49 million to $431.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. comScore has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in comScore by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 54,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in comScore by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 140,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of comScore by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

